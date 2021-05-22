Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $2,629,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 422,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.