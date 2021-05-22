Macquarie Cuts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $118.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NTES stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.39. 1,675,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,353. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

