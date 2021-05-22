Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 4.4%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.09. 76,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,363,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

