Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

