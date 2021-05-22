Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $838.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $635.00 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $869.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $875.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

