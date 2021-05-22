Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 53,509 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,509 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

