Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.