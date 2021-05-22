Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AMERISAFE worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,327 shares of company stock valued at $912,358 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.