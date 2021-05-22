Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,208 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

