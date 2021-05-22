Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.