Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $384.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.44.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

