Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $387.22. The company had a trading volume of 892,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,777. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.