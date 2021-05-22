Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 278,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

