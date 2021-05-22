Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.71 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.06% of Synaptics worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. 322,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

