Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,766. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

