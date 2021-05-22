Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,100 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

