Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,900 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. 170,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 248.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

