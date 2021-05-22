Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,600 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 462,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

