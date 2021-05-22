Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.51. The stock had a trading volume of 817,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

