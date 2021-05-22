Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

