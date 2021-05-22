Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,456. 3M has a one year low of $144.60 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

