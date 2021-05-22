Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $19.49 on Monday, reaching $358.23. 1,833,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.22. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $115.65 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.