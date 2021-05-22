Litecoin Plus Market Cap Hits $118,925.42 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 40.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $118,925.42 and $153.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.50 or 1.00151199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004379 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.