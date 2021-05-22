Lisa G. Wolf Sells 4,746 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 4,746 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $13,098.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RESN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RESN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

