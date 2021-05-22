LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.28 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.28 million and $13,170.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066368 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

