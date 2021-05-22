Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €258.71 ($304.36).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

ETR:LIN opened at €246.55 ($290.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €241.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €220.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion and a PE ratio of 54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Linde has a 1-year low of €173.05 ($203.59) and a 1-year high of €249.80 ($293.88).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

