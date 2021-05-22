Lincluden Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,277.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

