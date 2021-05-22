Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.27 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005638 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $598,098.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00459662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

