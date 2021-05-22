Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 326,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,628. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

