Liberum Capital Boosts Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target to GBX 110

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The company has a market capitalization of £147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.06. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

