Liberum Capital Boosts Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Price Target to GBX 110

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TPT opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The company has a market capitalization of £147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.06. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 36.40 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00).
About Topps Tiles
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.