Liberum Capital Boosts Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target to GBX 80

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £80.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Safestyle UK has a 1 year low of GBX 23.83 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.62.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

