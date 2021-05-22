Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $424,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LBTYA opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

