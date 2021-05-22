Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $424,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LBTYA opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.51.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.