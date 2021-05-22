LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of LHC Group worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $203.58.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

