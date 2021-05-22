Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $549.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.50 million and the highest is $574.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leslie’s.

A number of analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of LESL opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Leslie’s by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leslie’s by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

