Leslie L. Shoemaker Sells 13,457 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

