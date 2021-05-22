Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.28

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $24.96. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

