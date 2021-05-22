Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 22 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.20. 606,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,075. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.69 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.29 and a 200 day moving average of $478.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.