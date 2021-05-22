Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $1.36 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. PPG Industries makes up 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. 883,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

