Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LEA opened at $188.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18. Lear has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

