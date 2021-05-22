Leadcoin Reaches Market Cap of $132,206.20 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. Leadcoin has a market cap of $132,206.20 and approximately $173.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00062608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00855647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00089753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

