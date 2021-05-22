LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

