LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNXSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

