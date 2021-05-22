Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.22. The stock had a trading volume of 234,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,571. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

