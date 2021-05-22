Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 719.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.64. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

