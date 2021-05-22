Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $8.28 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Lamden has a market cap of $8.28 million and $55,325.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

