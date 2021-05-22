Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 583,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,273. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

