La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.46. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 148,094 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $96.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.