Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.43

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.43 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 8952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

Several research firms recently commented on KHNGY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.