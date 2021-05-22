Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,032,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

