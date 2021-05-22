Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

